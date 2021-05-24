newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Where To Buy The Exact Clothes Sutton Wears On The Bold Type

By Rachel Chapman
Posted by 
The List
The List
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A meeting in the fashion closet is needed ASAP, because it's an emotional time now that the final season of Freeform's "The Bold Type" is almost here. The six-episode season premieres on Wednesday May 26, 2021, and fans aren't ready to say goodbye to their favorite New York City besties — Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy). While you may wish there could be five more seasons, Stevens has said that this last season will be a "love letter" to the fans, according to ABC 7.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha Dee
Person
Katie Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saks Fifth Avenue#New York City#The Bold Type#Fun Things#Pop Tv#Asap#Abc 7#Scarlet#Worn On Tv#Iggy#Entertainment Weekly#Shop Your Tv#Clothes#Love#Vibrant Work Blouses#Rock Bottom#Goodbye#Statement Blazers#Tvline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
TV SeriesABC13 Houston

'The Bold Type' cast calls fifth and final season a 'love letter' to fans

"The Bold Type" is going out in style. The critically acclaimed Freeform show is returning for a fifth and final season Wednesday. Season 4 abruptly stopped production in March 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving off two episodes that were originally planned to close out the season. While the cast and crew didn't get a Scarlet-esque wrap party this time around, Aisha Dee said that when they got back to set "there was so much love in the space" and they found little ways to celebrate in a safe way.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Bold Type: Season Five Viewer Votes

What will become of Kat, Jane, and Sutton in the fifth season of The Bold Type TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Bold Type is cancelled or renewed for season six (in this case, we know season five is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Bold Type here.
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

See The Cast Photos For The Final Season Of ‘The Bold Type’

Talk about some amazing pictures. Sure, we’re sad that it is ending, but we’re happy because the show has happened. Freeform released the cast photos from the final season of The Bold Type and everyone looks super chic- Stephen Conrad Moore as Oliver Grayson, Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady, Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan, Aisha Dee as Kat Edison and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline Carlyle.
TV Showscastleinsider.com

‘See Ya Real Soon’ to Stars of ‘The Bold Type’ on Freeform

Last time we hung out with The Bold Type stars, Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy, was back in 2019 when they visited Walt Disney WorldResort to celebrate their third season. So, its hard to believe that this critically acclaimed, fan favorite show has just started its fifth and final season. Before fans bid farewell to the characters Jane, Kat, and Sutton; I was able to chat with Katie...
Celebritiesthecut.com

How This Bold Type Actress Gets Her Skin So Good

Filming the fifth and final season of The Bold Type, which premieres Wednesday on Freeform, looked a little different for Katie Stevens than it did in the past. The actress, who plays writer and yoni-egg tester Jane Sloan, and her fellow cast and crew members had to abide by strict COVID-19 protocols — except for the moments she was having her makeup done or actively filming a scene, Stevens had to wear a face mask and a face shield at all times. And while she was happy to wear them for everyone’s safety, she says anxiety over her skin was constant.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did Jane manage to salvage her relationship with Jacqueline?. On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 1, things took a harrowing turn when a high-risk piece threatened to change everything. Meanwhile, Sutton had a chance to shine at a Scarlet retreat, but she felt like she had lost her way...
TV Seriesimdb.com

The Bold Type Boss Talks Twist in Kat and Eva's Controversial Relationship

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s The Bold Type premiere. Proceed at your own risk. A contentious Bold Type romance has come to an end. During Wednesday’s fifth and final season premiere, Kat repeatedly ignored Eva’s texts after hooking up with the Republican Scarlet board member. When the two finally came face-to-face, Kat admitted that, as a biracial queer liberal, she didn’t like herself following their tryst.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

The Bold Type returns for a final tantalizing look into its glamorous media world

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, May 26. All times are Eastern. The Bold Type (Freeform, 10 p.m., season premiere): It’s the beginning of the end for this Sarah Watson-created drama, which focuses on three friends—employees of the extremely fictional and highly glamorous Scarlet Magazine. In the premiere for its fifth and final season, titled “Trust Fall,” Jane (Katie Stevens) races to finish a high-risk exposé, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) has a chance to shine at a company retreat if she can regain her focus, and Kat (Aisha Dee) wants to stay true to herself while making a big decision. The series also stars Melora Hardin, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore, Nikohl Boosheri, and Sam Page.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The Bold Type Review: Trust Fall (Season 5 Episode 1)

Kat, Jane, and Sutton all end up at the Scarlet retreat on The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 1, “Trust Fall,” even though they don’t all work there anymore. Instead of the clarity and new start one might expect from a retreat, the bold three are in the middle of the messes they’ve created for themselves.