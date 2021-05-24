Where To Buy The Exact Clothes Sutton Wears On The Bold Type

What will become of Kat, Jane, and Sutton in the fifth season of The Bold Type TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Bold Type is cancelled or renewed for season six (in this case, we know season five is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Bold Type here.