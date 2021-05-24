Where To Buy The Exact Clothes Sutton Wears On The Bold Type
A meeting in the fashion closet is needed ASAP, because it's an emotional time now that the final season of Freeform's "The Bold Type" is almost here. The six-episode season premieres on Wednesday May 26, 2021, and fans aren't ready to say goodbye to their favorite New York City besties — Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy). While you may wish there could be five more seasons, Stevens has said that this last season will be a "love letter" to the fans, according to ABC 7.www.thelist.com