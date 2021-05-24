Rick Santorum Fired From CNN After Racist Statement Against Native Americans And Social Media Is Very Glad!

Rick Santorum would rather not apologize for racist remarks than lose his job as a commentator with CNN. On Saturday, HuffPost reported that the network had dropped Santorum, who had been a paid analyst since 2017. Network spokesman Matt Dornic confirmed that CNN had “parted ways” with Santorum, formerly a two-term senator from Pennsylvania. The move followed comments by Santorum on April 23 at the Standing Up For Faith & Freedom Conference of the Young America’s Foundation. “We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” he told attendees. “I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” Those words prompted well-reasoned complaints — including from Native American groups — that Santorum’s message was racist. But, perhaps because those comments were uttered off CNN’s air, the network didn’t issue a statement at the time.