Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Arts Song Society to Close Out Season with Commissioned Works Retrospective

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Art Song Society is set to conclude its 2021-22 season with a retrospective of commissioned works from the last five years. The showcase, which is set to stream on June 21 on the BASS Digital Concert Hall as part of the company’s first ever “New Voices Festival,” will feature sopranos Sarah Brailey and Charlotte Mundy; tenor Andrew Fucks; baritone Michael Kelly; and pianists Michael Brofman and Joel Harder.

