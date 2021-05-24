newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady County, NY

Limited by pandemic last year, Schenectady County prepares to put more youths to work this summer

By Brian Lee
Posted by 
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBEBw_0a8wGTdp00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Jamie Toomer, 16, of Schenectady, and a junior at Bishop Maginn High School, interviews for a summer job with Schenectady County Job Training Agency Information Processing Specialist Marlo Valachovic for their summer youth employment programon Thursday.

The assorted challenges of the pandemic last year limited the Schenectady County Job Training Agency to 115 summer jobs for youth that were subsidized by the state, said Jennifer Bargy, director of workforce development.

But this summer, as conditions get back to normal, the agency has the capacity to employ 240 youth, Bargy said.

The program serves ages 14 to 24 from the county. Funding for subsidized jobs is from the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, for low-income individuals, Schenectady County Probation to serve justice-involved youth, Schenectady County Youth Bureau and The Schenectady Foundation.

Bargy said there’s been a noticeable increase in the number of applications received and the number of worksites and locations that are willing to house summer youth employees.

“We’re very excited about that,” she said. “We’ve received over 300 applications and begun interviewing, and they seem very excited to participate in the program, to have an in-person experience.”

The summer youth program is on a lottery system. If someone is called in for an initial interview, and completes the requisite paperwork during the second interview, the young person is essentially guaranteed a job.

Schenectady resident Jamie Toomer was among young people who landed a job last week.

Toomer, 16, inked a 20-hours-per-week minimum wage position from July 6 to Aug. 13 at a local Price Chopper supermarket Thursday.

As his interviewer, Marlo Valachovic, looked on, the teen signed documents attesting that he would complete the entire summer work experience and not schedule vacation or time off during the program.

Because of Toomer’s stated interest in baking, Valachovic said she would try to have Toomer assigned to the grocery store’s bakery. But there was no guarantee.

Toomer, whose 15-year-old brother Javion also landed a job that day, explained why working is so important to him.

“It’s important for me to fund stuff that I need, or get things that I need over the summer, and just have money instead of relying on my parents or asking them for money to do fun stuff or invest in my business.”

The teen said he started a fashion business, Different Limits, last summer, selling shirts and bags modeled after Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Jamie Toomer said he’s had 200 sales to friends.

According to Bargy, youths start by participating in an interview with a designated career counselor to discuss interests and aptitudes. Youth are placed at a summer worksite compatible with their transportation needs, career interests and their availability to retain employment following the program.

Throughout the work experience, the career counselor will educate the youth on the foundational skills of employment and assist them to expand career awareness and develop new networks for opportunity.

For older youth, the career counselor will work with the youth to reflect on their work experience, interests, and future goals to collaboratively create a plan for the fall that includes unsubsidized employment or the pursuit of postsecondary education or a certificate program.

Youths in the program leave with a resume and the knowledge, skills and confidence to seek out independent employment opportunities, Bargy said.

Businesses benefit from the partnership in that the youth will be individually matched with their career interests and businesses can potentially make lasting connections with these youth who are ready to join the unsubsidized workforce.

During the summer program, a local credit union provides financial well-being curriculum to all youth in the program.

The pandemic brought with it unexpected challenges, but despite hurdles with social distancing and quarantining, the county job training agency was able to provide a safe, in-person program to 115 youth in 2020, Bargy said.

With support from the city of Schenectady, it engaged 22 youth with a continued work-experience opportunity that extended into the fall and winter months, she said.

Youth honed their foundational skills and created transition plans with their job coaches for next steps after they finished the program.

As a result of the 2020 summer youth employment program, five youth obtained unsubsidized employment, one entered into a phlebotomy program.

In an independent study of the 2020 Schenectady County program, 83% of young people reported leaving the program with good or great career/workforce knowledge, and 98% demonstrated gains in at least one career readiness capacity, with 74% of participants demonstrating gains in four or more career readiness capacities.

Valachovic, who interviewed youths for the first time this summer, said:

“It’s really exciting because we’re here to try to help them to find something that they’re really interested in so that they want to go to work. What better way to start off a job or career than doing something that you really enjoy. It makes you want to go to work.”

Valachovic said it’s evident the young people are eager to get to work.

“These kids here are stuck on Zoom and Google classrooms and all this virtual stuff. They just want to be able to get out and be normal.”

Rachel Conn, executive director of the Hamilton Hill Arts Center, usually takes on 10 to 15 employees for a summer camp. She said the center would take on additional young people this summer to staff a Black Lives Matter public art project.

“I think it’s a great program,” Conn said. “The children get job experience and get paid, and it helps us out to staff our programs.”

Categories: News, Schenectady County

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
83
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Health
City
Schenectady, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Government
Schenectady County, NY
Health
Schenectady County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Program#Youth Development#Children And Youth#Workforce Development#Development Plans#Price Chopper#Different Limits#Phlebotomy#Hamilton Hill Arts Center#Summer Youth Employees#Youths#Low Income Individuals#State Office#Subsidized Jobs#Postsecondary Education#Businesses#Created Transition Plans#Justice Involved Youth#Career Awareness#Unsubsidized Employment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Google
Related
Schenectady, NYWRGB

All of Us holds community cookout to share information and resources

SCHENECTADY (WRGB) — On Saturday in Schenectady, dozens of community members gathered at Jerry Burrel Park for a cookout, but it had a deeper meaning. It was hosted by the community action group All of Us. This family cook out and speak out was held to connect the residents of Hamilton Hill with information and resources.
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Schenectady, NYDaily Gazette

Five candidates seek two Schenectady school board seats

Schenectady City School District residents will have a chance to select two school board members Tuesday, members who will serve as the district looks to fill key leadership positions, including superintendent; to rebuild trust with the community and staff; and to help students recover academically, emotionally and socially from the pandemic.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Economywxxinews.org

Business Report: The regional economic development awards are back

In the latest WXXI Business Report, New York state’s economic development award competition is back. It was on pause last year, and this year a total pool of $750 million will be divided among various communities. The new Empire State Manufacturing Survey shows businesses expect to add jobs this year,...
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.