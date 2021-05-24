Marvel Fan Turns Universal's Dark Universe Into the Midnight Sons

It’s really hard to think of a Marvel superhero franchise that’s gotten as raw of a deal as the Fantastic Four. Obviously the heroes that got to make their big screen debuts as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got a head start on greatness, but even the outliers have had their time to shine. Daredevil and Punisher got a bunch of iffy movies but then got the star treatment on Netflix. Ghost Rider’s film franchise was hit or miss, but his addition to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was a welcome one. Blade got Blade, which started the whole modern superhero movie revolution. And of course the X-Men have 20 years of films in their canon, and I know every Marvel fan has to at least like one of them. At least!