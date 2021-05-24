newsbreak-logo
Movies

Marvel Fan Turns Universal's Dark Universe Into the Midnight Sons

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week served as the fourth anniversary of the Dark Universe announcement, a moment in time when Universal planned its own film franchise akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the interconnected universe didn't end up panning out after Tom Cruise's The Mummy flopped in theaters, the announcement tweet — which is still live on Twitter today — has become a meme in and of itself. In fact, one MCU fan took the initial announcement picture and photoshopped a handful of Marvel characters into it to create a makeshift Midnight Sons team.

comicbook.com
