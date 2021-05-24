newsbreak-logo
Pharmaceuticals

J&J applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it has filed for regulatory approval of its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, and that it can begin supplying doses to the country in early 2022 once it wins approval. Japan has vaccinated less than 5% of its population, the slowest...

Medical & BiotechFiercePharma

Emergent was unequipped to produce both J&J and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, execs tell lawmakers

For nearly two months, Emergent BioSolutions has been tight-lipped about the production glitch that forced it to discard up to 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses. This week, though, the company's top execs had to fess up at a congressional hearing, revealing that the contract manufacturer's ambition to produce two pandemic shots was just too tall a task.
Public HealthThe Daily Star

India's Biological E. to produce J&J COVID-19 vaccine

India's Biological E. will produce the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine alongside its own candidate, its managing director told Reuters on Tuesday, which could boost the country's overall supplies amid a shortage. "The infrastructure and plants are completely separate for both the products and we will be producing both...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon offering J&J vaccinations to South Korean troops

The U.S. military is offering Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines to South Korean troops as that country struggles with a vaccine shortage. The Yonhap News Agency reports that U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have already delivered 13,000 doses of the J&J vaccine. "We are discussing with the U.S. side diverse ways...
Worldmzpnews.com

Takeda [NYSE: TAK] Confirms Approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] disclosed Friday that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has provided the special authorization under article 14-3 of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act for emergency use of Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, TAK-919, now known as COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection, in Japan.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India has held talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India has held several discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, but there are no applications for approval pending with its regulators, the government said on Thursday. “Government offered all assistance to have them supply and or manufacture their vaccines in India,” the government said...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico authorizes J&J vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency use

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator COFEPRIS has granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine against COVID-19, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday. "This authorization for emergency use certifies that the vaccine meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary to be applied," COFEPRIS said in a separate statement.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

J&J Cuts This Week's COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries For EU By Half: Reuters

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has reportedly reduced the deliveries for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine to the EU by half this week, Reuters reported citing an EU official. Under its contract with the EU, JNJ has committed to shipping 55 million doses in the second quarter. But till now, it had delivered less than 5 million doses, which is less than 10% of its target.
Public Healthwcn247.com

UK authorizes use of J&J vaccine as virus cases edge up

LONDON (AP) — British government regulators have authorized another coronavirus vaccine for use in the U.K. amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases as a variant of the virus first identified in India spreads around the country. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said Friday that the single-dose vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson met “the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.” The authorization takes the number of vaccines in the U.K.’s armory to four. On Thursday, the country reported 3,542 new confirmed cases, its highest daily total since April 12. Concerns are mounting that a further easing of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 will have to be delayed if case numbers continue to rise.
PharmaceuticalsMetro International

Belgium halts J&J COVID vaccine for under 41s after first EU death

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium said on Wednesday it was suspending vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 41 following the first death in Europe from severe side-effects associated with the shot. “The Inter-ministerial conference has decided to temporarily administer Janssen’s vaccine to the...
Baltimore, MDFOXBusiness

FDA, J&J near deal for COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant

WASHINGTON—The Food and Drug Administration and vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson expect to announce as early as Friday that contamination problems at a COVID-19 vaccine plant in Baltimore are resolved, clearing the way for millions more doses to become available. Vaccine production at the plant run by contract manufacturer Emergent...
Public Healthsmallcapnews.co.uk

The UK is certifying the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as cases are rising

The number of COVID-19 cases in the UK has reached its highest level in nearly two months, and regulators have authorized the use of a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new mandate, which brings the number of vaccines in the British arsenal to four, comes amid mounting speculation that a new variant of the virus initially identified in India could prompt the British government to delay its next relaxation of restrictions in England.
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Man Catches COVID After Getting J&J Vaccine, Is Thankful He Wasn't Sicker

A man from Indiana who caught COVID after getting vaccinated said he thinks he would have been sicker if he hadn't gotten the shot. Kevin Fletcher had his Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccination on April 5, he told ABC-affiliate WHAS11. Unlike the Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots, only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot is required to offer full protection.