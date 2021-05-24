newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China to try Australian writer on espionage charges

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5R8s_0a8wDcbH00

BEIJING (AP) — Australia said its citizen Yang Hengjun will be tried by a Chinese court on espionage charges on Thursday amid deteriorating relations between the countries.

Yang has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his legal representation, according to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

“Despite repeated requests by Australian officials, Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the charges facing Dr Yang,” she said in a statement.

As relations with China have nose-dived, Beijing has blocked Australian exports including beef, wine, coal, lobsters, wood and barley. However, Australia’s most lucrative export, iron ore, still has eager buyers among Chinese steel manufacturers.

Payne said Australian officials had been requested access to Yang in what has so far been a “closed and opaque process.”

“As a basic standard of justice, access to the trial for observers should be a bare minimum to conform with international norms of transparency,” she said.

A close family friend, Feng Chongyi, described the case against Yang as “fabricated ... for political persecution and political purposes and I have never had any illusion for a fair trial.”

“Given Beijing’s determination to punish him and the current bad relations between Australia and China, I am deeply concerned that Yang’s sentence will be harsh,” Feng said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marise Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Foreign Relations#Australian Coal#Ap#Espionage Charges#Australian Officials#Chinese Authorities#Beijing#Export#International Norms#Political Purposes#Observers#Legal Representation#Political Persecution#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
International Relations
Country
China
Country
Australia
Related
ChinaUS News and World Report

Australian PM Says Trade Volumes Show China Values Bilateral Relationship

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pointed to strong trade with China as evidence of an ongoing relationship despite Beijing's criticism of Canberra, as opposition Labor accused him of using alarmist rhetoric for domestic political gains. Bilateral ties have sunk to their lowest point in decades, and...
Chinatucsonpost.com

An Australian scholar's happy memories of China

CANBERRA, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Trips, noodles and his own band with a group of Chinese friends... Australian scholar Rod Campbell described his days in China as among the "happiest" in his life, which seemed to be a sequel from his mom's book. "I think actually having a personal understanding...
Industrymining-technology.com

The coal war: why has China turned its back on Australian coal?

In June 2020, Malta-built bulk carrier vessel the Topas left the Queensland port of Hay Point, bound for China with a cargo of 90,000 tons of coal. The journey was not expected to be particularly difficult, as such coal shipments between Australia and China have formed a cornerstone of both countries’ economies and industries. Moreover, they have created an industry worth $14bn a year, as China has historically looked to its neighbour to satisfy its massive appetite for coal.
Worldindustryglobalnews24.com

CHINA’S INTEREST IN AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY DECLINES BY 29 PERCENT IN 2020

China’s interest in Australian property declines by 29 percent in 2020. China’s total investment in Australian property reached $935.5 million in 2019. Canberra and Beijing’s international relations will affect foreign direct investments into Australia. China had suspended all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.... Tags : CHINA GOVERNMENT, AUSTRALIA...
Chinamilwaukeesun.com

CCP most active in trying to influence Australian politics

Canberra [Australia], May 24 (ANI): Australian intelligence has identified about 500 recent incidents of covert foreign agents interfering in the country's domestic politics with officials saying that the Chinese Community Party (CCP) is by far the "most active" in trying to influence politicians and politics. In an interview for the...
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

Ambassador denied access to trial of Australian in China

BEIJING (AP) — The Australian ambassador to China said it was “regrettable” that the embassy was denied access Thursday as a trial was due to start for a Chinese Australian man charged with espionage. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no...
Industrygcaptain.com

Stranded Australian Coal Cargo Arrives in China After 356 Days at Sea

The Jag Anand, stranded off the Chinese coast for 356 days with Australian coal, left the port of Jingtang yesterday after delivering its cargo, according to shipping data analyzed by Bloomberg. Chartered by Cargill Inc, the vessel left the port of Gladstone on May 26 last year, laden with 174,000...
ChinaPosted by
The Associated Press

Australia says citizen is in arbitrary detention in China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia considers the incarceration of a Chinese-Australian writer who has been tried in Beijing for alleged espionage a case of arbitrary detention, the foreign minister said on Friday. Yang Hengjun faced a closed trial on Thursday. The court deferred its verdict to a later date. “Given...
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

China believes it will ‘own America’ within next 15 years

President Biden dropped an ominous note into his remarks to American service members at a Virginia military base Friday, telling them that his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing will “own America” inside the next 15 years. “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told troops at Joint Base Langley...
ChinaPosted by
TheConversationAU

As Australian-Chinese writer Yang Hengjun's trial begins, his prospects remain bleak

In Beijing, the secret trial on spying charges of Australian citizen Yang Hengjun will constitute another sour chapter in Australia-China relations, which remain locked in a downward spiral. Yang’s trial is set to begin this week with no family, friends or Australian consular officials present. He will be represented by his lawyer. Penalties under Chinese law for espionage range from three years to death. Acquittal rates in the Chinese court system are minuscule. This will be the baleful reality for Yang when he is brought handcuffed into a Beijing intermediate court. The sentencing may take months, in which time the Australian citizen will...
Worldpoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Forecast to Retain Support thanks to Record Trade Surplus with China

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7540-1.7670. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.714-1.8050. More information on securing specialist rates, here. While the Australian Dollar might have been left behind by booming commodity prices, it is unlikely to suffer any major decline, particularly if the country's latest trade data is anything to go by.