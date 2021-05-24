newsbreak-logo
Archuleta County, CO

Freeze Warning issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov
