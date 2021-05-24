Freeze Warning issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.alerts.weather.gov