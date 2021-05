Islanders’ head coach Barry Trotz has used a lot of ways over the years to describe how his team plays, particularly when it comes to a loss. “Not enough skin in the game”, “going east-west instead of north-south”, tried to play an easy game”, come out of the coach’s mouth from time to time. But last night, following the Isles’ 4-2 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres, Trotz used a term that rarely has ever been heard when ever talking about the Islanders with him at the helm.