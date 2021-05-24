newsbreak-logo
Ann Arbor Residents Rally for Hayner Recall

By Dominic Coletti
Michigan Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 20 Ann Arbor residents gathered Saturday to rally support for a recall petition of Councilmember Jeff Hayner, D-Ward 1. Organizers assembled in Wheeler Park to distribute materials to canvassers who fanned out across Ward 1 to collect signatures. The petition was launched after Hayner used a quote in a...

www.michigandaily.com
