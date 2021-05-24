newsbreak-logo
The Cambridge Historical Society, begun in 1905, is now History Cambridge – your new-old friend

By Marieke Van Damme
 5 days ago

The Cambridge Historical Society, begun in 1905, is now History Cambridge – your new-old friend. New name, new look. The Cambridge Historical Society, established in 1905, is now History Cambridge.Big changes are coming to the Cambridge Historical Society – so big that you'll begin to see us in a whole new light, starting with the most fundamental of things: our name. You've been watching our transformation for a while now. Now we have a new name and image that showcases our innovative mindset. Meet your new-old friend: History Cambridge.

