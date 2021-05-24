The Cambridge Historical Society, begun in 1905, is now History Cambridge – your new-old friend

Jasper Sanchez has been curating his own life since he was in his teens. Born and raised in Miami, he moved to Boston after high school with some friends. “I had run away at 18 because I had a difficult coming out with my family and decided to move for my own comfort and independence as a queer individual. We are on much better terms now but if it wasn’t for that move, I wouldn’t have discovered the queer artistic community that I did in Boston.”