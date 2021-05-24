newsbreak-logo
Lithuania is investigating Belarus for potential terrorism over 'state hijacking' of Ryanair jet

The Week
 5 days ago
Lithuanian prosecutors launched a criminal investigation Sunday into the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight en route to Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, to Minsk, Belarus, where police arrested prominent dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, the Lithuanian general prosecutor's office said. The potential charges include hijacking a plane for terrorism purposes and other violations of International law, Reuters reports. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said this "unprecedented situation" is being "investigated very thoroughly," and passengers were asked to give evidence at the airport.

