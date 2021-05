Once dubbed “The Modfather” due to his unfailing devotion to his classic British rock forebears—the Small Faces, Traffic, the Who and the Kinks among the many—Paul Weller has always made it a point never to rest his reputation or rely on any singular stance. In the heady post punk era which ceded the spotlight to New Wave, he drove his band, The Jam, to became an iconic institution in its own right, bridging the gap between the fanciful notions of ‘60s psychedelia and paisley pop and the more earnest intents shared through a more pared down sound.