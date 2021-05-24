Severe Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT/715 PM CDT/ FOR CHEYENNE AND RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS...HITCHCOCK AND EASTERN DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 544 PM MDT/644 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Culbertson to 15 miles north of Levant, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet site at Bird City. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include St. Francis, Atwood, Benkelman, Trenton, Culbertson, Bird City and Stratton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH