Environment

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 21:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-24 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights...minor tidal overflow...or lightning are possible at local beaches. Obey posted warning signs and flags and talk to a lifeguard before swimming. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * Waves and Surf...Surf of 4 to 6 feet, subsiding through early Monday morning. * Timing...Through tonight. * Impacts...Strong rip and longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Larger waves can wash people off rocks and jetties.

alerts.weather.gov
