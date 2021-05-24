Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR RED WILLOW AND EASTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTIES At 1149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of McCook, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McCook, Trenton, Culbertson and Indianola. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov