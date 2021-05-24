China Box Office: 'F9' Clocks up $137 Million in its Opening Lap

Spiral: From the Book of Saw topped the domestic box office by default this weekend, with a slightly underwhelming (even on a Covid-curve) $8.725 million. Yes, the R-rated, $20 million Saw sequel/revamp might have opened much closer to Saw 3-D ($24.23 million in 2010) than Hostel 2 ($8.2 million in 2007) sans Covid-specific complications. The film would be boasting a mix of old (Darren Lynn Bousman returning after directing Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV) and the new (Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson dealing with a Jigsaw copycat sans many ties to the previous eight movies) opening in a flashy pre-Memorial Day weekend frame (May 15, 2020) just as John Wick: Chapter 3 had scored a year prior. Armed with good (for a Saw sequel) reviews, generational nostalgia for the franchise and flashy marketing, Spiral may have been the jolt the Saw franchise needed.