Imperial Beach, CA

South Bay cities set the pace for reopening ahead of June 15 deadline

By Tammy Murga
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunities plan to ease into doing business in-person. Ahead of California’s mid-June reopening, city leaders in the South Bay said they are transitioning toward a full reopening at their own paces. Chula Vista, National City and Imperial Beach will each look a little different, at least in the next 30...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
