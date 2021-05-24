newsbreak-logo
Brighton, NY

Brighton students in 6 - 12 to remain hybrid through remainder of school year

wxxinews.org
 5 days ago

A number of Brighton Central School students will remain in the hybrid model through the remainder of the school year. The announcement came in a note to the Brighton School community on Sunday from District Superintendent Kevin McGowan. He said that with the latest COVID-19 numbers, it is clear that...

www.wxxinews.org
