Brighton students in 6 - 12 to remain hybrid through remainder of school year

In the last five years, the number of municipalities offering some form of composting has grown by nearly two-thirds, according to a 2019 report from the US Public Interest Research Group. The City of Rochester is one such municipality, and two years ago it conducted a study to determine the feasibility of reducing solid waste disposal costs. One of the participants in that study was Impact Earth, located in Brighton near the Henrietta town line. Since 2014, Impact Earth has performed composting services for concerts and other events, schools, municipalities, and private residences. The compost company owns and operates stores at the City of Rochester’s Public Market and Eastview Mall and is currently conducting pop-ups at the newly opened Mercantile on Main. In January, Impact Earth became the sole residential composting service in Monroe County after it bought its chief competitor, Community Composting. Presently, it serves around 3,000 customers. “A lot of times, waste doesn’t end up where it’s supposed to. That was a problem we solved,” says Impact Earth’s founder and CEO, Robert Putney.