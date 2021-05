Selling your house can be tricky. For most of us, buying and selling homes will rank among the largest financial transactions we will make in our lives. While there are plenty of ways to avoid simple house selling mistakes, it’s particularly hard to know exactly when to sell your house. There are many factors involved. Some of them you can control, like selling your house during certain seasons. Others, like the overall pricing trends in the housing market, you have no real say in. When it comes to the best time to sell your house, here are some important factors to consider. Hopefully they help you get the most value of out any home equity you’ve managed to build up.