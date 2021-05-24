newsbreak-logo
Little Rock, AR

Orr, Perry Join Centennial (Movers & Shakers)

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Orr and Jared Perry have been hired by Centennial Bank of Conway. Orr, a Jonesboro resident who has more than 23 years of experience in the private practice of law, has been hired as the senior vice president-trust manager at the bank. Perry has been hired as trust officer...

Little Rock, AR Arkansas Business

Hoover Takes Management Slot at Insight PLLC (Movers & Shakers)

(A correction has been made to article. See end for details.) Hilton Hoover has been hired as project manager at Insight PLLC in Little Rock. Previously an electrical engineer with DBR Engineering, he has seven years of experience and has relocated back to Little Rock from Austin, Texas. Bobby Heffner...
Little Rock, AR Arkansas Business

Coomer, Harvey Head Shunnarah Office in Little Rock (Movers & Shakers)

Chancie Coomer and Chelsea Harvey will lead Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys PC’s new office in Little Rock. Coomer joined the firm in 2020, and her areas of practice include personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, commercial vehicle accidents and workers’ compensation claims. Harvey, who also joined the firm in...
Kait 8

Diana Davis

Diana Davis presents Region 8 News at Midday, then anchors the Region 8 News at 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts. An Emmy award-winning journalist, Diana Davis is the senior news anchor and reporter at KAIT-TV. Diana has been honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with their Silver Circle award recognizing television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the industry for 25 years or more. Her experience and knowledge of Region 8 has enabled her to help in times of crisis such as when Jonesboro was hit by an EF3 tornado in March 2020.
Pulaski County, AR Arkansas Online

• On being arraigned yesterday before C.S. Commissioner O.D. Longstreth on a charge of selling 15 vials of morphine to a federal agent, Armon Phillips of Pine Bluff and J.W. Mullinex of Memphis declared the vials contained nothing more than chalk magnesia. They were held on $500 bond, pending an analysis of the contents of the bottles, but when Mullinex secured his release on bond, he was arrested immediately by Deputy Sheriff Don Chenault on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Little Rock, AR Arkansas Business

Encore Ready for Show-Me State Time

In addition to several Texas markets, Little Rock’s Encore Bank is wading into southwest Missouri. The $834 million-asset lender likes a location in Suite 500 of the new Independence Marketplace project at 3720 S. Weller Ave. for its Springfield office. Two other Arkansas-headquartered lenders are among a roster of 28...
Little Rock, AR Arkansas Online

Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1892 in rural Scott County, near Waldron, and attended local public schools. When he graduated from high school, he enrolled in a business college in Fort Smith. To help pay his tuition and living expenses — and to enjoy free meals — he got a job in the dining room of a local hotel. He found he liked working in the hotel business, so when he finished school, he took a job with the Eastman Hotel in Hot Springs. There, he gained valuable experience tending to the expectations of affluent travelers who were used to the services enjoyed in the leading spas of Europe. He then moved on to employment as a clerk at what was then arguably the most exclusive hotel in Canada — the Queen's Royal Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario — and enhanced his education about fine hotel amenities.
Arkansas State Stuttgart Daily Leader

Southern Bancorp, Inc. closes on Arkansas County Bank acquisition

ARKADELPHIA, ARK – Southern Bancorp, Inc., a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and holding company for Southern Bancorp Bank, today announced that it has closed on its acquisition of DeWitt First Bankshares Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Arkansas County Bank. The acquisition, which was announced in January 2021, closed on May 14th, adding three new bank branches to the Southern Bancorp network, two in Arkansas County (DeWitt and Stuttgart) and one in Sevier County (Lockesburg), bringing the total number of locations in Arkansas and Mississippi to 52.
Jonesboro, AR Kait 8

Grendel Levy

Grendel Levy is an EMMY award winning News Director. Originally from New Orleans, she began her career with the ABC affiliate there in the late 1990s. She’s worked as a producer, executive producer, special projects producer, video editor and more in several markets, affording her the chance to learn a variety of skills essential to news leadership. Grendel has been a News Director in Boise, Idaho and Charleston, West Virginia.
Little Rock, AR harrisondaily.com

Inspector who failed to catch interstate bridge crack fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span's closure has been fired, Arkansas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Little Rock, AR Arkansas Online

Anna Caryl Vanderford Garrett DillonSalansky

The Barn at Swepston Jones House in Crawfordsville was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, for the marriage of Anna Caryl Vanderford and Dr. Garrett Dillon Salansky. Officiating was Tim Caldwell of Fellowship Bible Church Midtown in Little Rock. Stephenie and Michael Vanderford of Little Rock are the...
Jonesboro, AR Kait 8

Railroad crossing closed on Gee Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A railroad crossing on South Gee Street is now closed as crews do scheduled maintenance. According to the city of Jonesboro’s Facebook page, the work began Sunday and set to continue Monday, May 17.
Pulaski County, AR Arkansas Online

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded April 19-April 23:. Deena L. Burnett Bailey and The Deena L. Burnett Revocable Trust to Ahmed Ali and Noha Mohamed, Pt. SW 9-2N-13W, $1,500,000. Edward W. and Sarah K. Bailey to Ronald Matthew and Lauren Vandiver, 2412 N. Fillmore...
Arkansas State
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
White Hall, AR Arkansas Online

White Hall senior's hard work pays off

Trevor Dady achieved enough in his academic career to build a 2½-page resume -- before the White Hall High School valedictorian begins college. Dady is following in the footsteps of his brother Justin, who was White Hall valedictorian two years ago and is attending the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where Trevor intends to enroll as a mechanical engineering major.
Little Rock, AR Arkansas Online

Burglaries

The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Little Rock. 72205. •...
Little Rock, AR Kait 8

WATCH: ArDOT addresses I-40 bridge closure, repairs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a week after crews discovered a “significant crack” that shut down the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River, Arkansas highway officials will discuss what’s next. The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday, May 17, in Little...
Arkansas State WREG

Arkansas judge running for lieutenant governor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood (R) announced on Monday that he is running for lieutenant governor of Arkansas. Wood, currently serving his second term as County Judge, announced his candidacy in a video published to his campaign’s Facebook page:. “I’m running for Lieutenant Governor because...