Plumbing issues can cause headaches and major hits to the wallet for restaurant owners. The key plumbing problems in restaurants are caused by the clogging of pipes, which makes the plumbing back up, overflow and not drain properly. The main cause of this issue is staff members putting leftover food and other materials down the drains instead of disposing of it in the correct place. As a professional plumber working with restaurants for over 20 years, here are a few of the areas I think you should focus on to keep your plumbing system running properly.