newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Custom Craft Poultry Opens New Little Rock Plant

By Sarah Campbell-Miller
Arkansas Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustom Craft Poultry, which has its corporate office in Fayetteville and a plant in Batesville, opened a second plant Wednesday in Little Rock that could more than double its workforce and capacity. The company said it has invested nearly $10 million in this expansion. Custom Craft hired about 85 workers...

www.arkansasbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Tennessee State
Local
Arkansas Industry
State
Illinois State
City
Batesville, AR
Little Rock, AR
Industry
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Little Rock, AR
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Rock#Building Products#Building Materials#Raw Materials#Storage Space#Tennessee Pride#Asher Avenue Llc#Custom Craft#Poultry Products#Raw Poultry Materials#Company#Customer Specifications#Customers#Real Estate Records#Co Packing#Outgoing Coolers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Industry
Related
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Hoover Takes Management Slot at Insight PLLC (Movers & Shakers)

(A correction has been made to article. See end for details.) Hilton Hoover has been hired as project manager at Insight PLLC in Little Rock. Previously an electrical engineer with DBR Engineering, he has seven years of experience and has relocated back to Little Rock from Austin, Texas. Bobby Heffner...
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Encore Ready for Show-Me State Time

In addition to several Texas markets, Little Rock’s Encore Bank is wading into southwest Missouri. The $834 million-asset lender likes a location in Suite 500 of the new Independence Marketplace project at 3720 S. Weller Ave. for its Springfield office. Two other Arkansas-headquartered lenders are among a roster of 28...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1892 in rural Scott County, near Waldron, and attended local public schools. When he graduated from high school, he enrolled in a business college in Fort Smith. To help pay his tuition and living expenses — and to enjoy free meals — he got a job in the dining room of a local hotel. He found he liked working in the hotel business, so when he finished school, he took a job with the Eastman Hotel in Hot Springs. There, he gained valuable experience tending to the expectations of affluent travelers who were used to the services enjoyed in the leading spas of Europe. He then moved on to employment as a clerk at what was then arguably the most exclusive hotel in Canada — the Queen's Royal Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario — and enhanced his education about fine hotel amenities.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
Little Rock, ARKait 8

WATCH: ArDOT addresses I-40 bridge closure, repairs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a week after crews discovered a “significant crack” that shut down the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River, Arkansas highway officials will discuss what’s next. The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday, May 17, in Little...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Other days

• On being arraigned yesterday before C.S. Commissioner O.D. Longstreth on a charge of selling 15 vials of morphine to a federal agent, Armon Phillips of Pine Bluff and J.W. Mullinex of Memphis declared the vials contained nothing more than chalk magnesia. They were held on $500 bond, pending an analysis of the contents of the bottles, but when Mullinex secured his release on bond, he was arrested immediately by Deputy Sheriff Don Chenault on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Update: May 14, 2021

The 9th Arkansas Rice Update of 2021 is available via the link below. It includes information on progress, starter N fertilizers, rice markets, and podcasts. Read the entire Arkansas Rice Update here.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Businesses lament lack of staffers

Some customers just want their suits dry cleaned. Others want to treat themselves with pressed bedsheets. The problem for one Little Rock dry cleaner is that a short staff means it struggles to meet demand. "People are getting mad because employees only work Monday, Wednesday, Friday," said Patty Enderlin, manager...
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end the State of Arkansas’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26. “The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said....
Little Rock, ARKTLO

Inspector who failed to catch interstate bridge crack fired

LITTLE ROCK (AP) – An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span’s closure has been fired, Arkansas transportation officials said Monday. Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said the inspector was fired after drone video showed...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

The Business of Life

Certainty — what we wouldn’t give for it in so many aspects of business and leadership. Still, absolute certainty is largely elusive, so we do our best to mitigate risks, chart trends, analyze data, consult experts, assemble teams, strategize, listen to our gut and sometimes cross our fingers. Even in...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police To Step Up Seat Belt Enforcement

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies across the country will step up their seat belt enforcement from now until June 6. Seat belts have been in cars for as long as I can remember and right now local law enforcement agencies including those in Texarkana are doing their part to make sure we are all wearing our seatbelts.
Little Rock, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

Annual Tour of Homes Comes to Quapaw Quarter This Fall

Calling all historic home aficionados. One of Little Rock’s favorite traditions will once again grace the Quapaw Quarter. Now in its 56th year, the annual Tour of Homes will feature historic homes and impactful buildings, all opening their doors for the public to enjoy, this time set in the fall for Oct. 2-3.