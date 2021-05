Yesterday was my birthday. I'm still under 40, and still accepting birthday cards. Cash preferred. In all seriousness, my wife and I wanted to have a nice dinner out to celebrate. The first place I wanted to go stated on their social media some time ago that they were closed Mondays and Tuesdays due to staffing. So, that ruled them out as yesterday was... Tuesday. We chose another place, we arrived aaaand, they were closed Monday and Tuesdays too. The third option was open, but like the others, was closed Mondays.