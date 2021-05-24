newsbreak-logo
Samsung announces bigger and smaller versions of its TV-like Smart Monitor

By Sam Byford
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung’s Smart Monitor range is expanding. The company’s line of Tizen-powered smart computer displays now includes a 43-inch 4K M7 model as well as a 24-inch 1080p M5, marking the biggest and smallest Smart Monitors to be made available to date. Samsung introduced the Smart Monitor last year and describes...

