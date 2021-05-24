newsbreak-logo
Union County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY UNTIL 1115 PM MDT At 1045 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Kenton, or 26 miles north of Clayton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Union County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Mora, San Miguel, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Mora; San Miguel; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Central Harding County in northeastern New Mexico South central Union County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 430 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles north of Conchas Dam to 14 miles north of Ute Lake State Park, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roy, Mosquero, Bueyeros, Chicosa Lake State Park, Solano and Rosebud. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 30 to 40 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.