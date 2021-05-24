newsbreak-logo
Buffalo County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps; Sherman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PHELPS...NORTHWESTERN KEARNEY BUFFALO...GOSPER...SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN...DAWSON...FURNAS AND WESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1144 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Oconto to Lexington to near Elwood to near Cambridge. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lexington and Eddyville around 1150 PM CDT. Smithfield around 1155 PM CDT. Overton around 1200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bertrand, Hendley, Arapahoe, Elm Creek, Loomis, Beaver City, Edison, Atlanta, Holdrege, Odessa, Litchfield and Hollinger. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
Dawson County, NENews Channel Nebraska

Flood Advisory issued for central Dawson County

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A flood advisory has been issued for a portion of central Nebraska. Central Dawson County is under the advisory until 5:00 PM CDT on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued the alert late Sunday morning. Due to recent thunderstorms, minor flooding is already occurring in the area....
Furnas County, NEclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Furnas County, Nebraska

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FURNAS COUNTY UNTIL 115 AM CDT... At 1222 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cambridge, or 22 miles east of McCook, moving east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Holbrook around 1240 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hendley and Arapahoe.
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Howard, Kearney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Dawson; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Sherman; Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Greeley County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Greeley, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Greeley; Sherman; Valley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 is expected to result in frost formation. * WHERE...Valley, Greeley and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Phelps The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Phelps County in south central Nebraska Southern Gosper County in south central Nebraska Furnas County in south central Nebraska Western Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 735 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area to near Lebanon to Dresden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cambridge, Arapahoe, Oxford, Bertrand, Beaver City, Loomis, Holbrook, Stamford, Edison, Atlanta, Wilsonville, Hendley and Hollinger. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Kearney; Phelps The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Adams County in south central Nebraska Central Kearney County in south central Nebraska Central Phelps County in south central Nebraska * Until 1000 AM CDT Monday. * At 312 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. * The underpass on the east side of Minden is closed, as well as West 1st Street and West 6th Street due to flooding from earlier storms. Also, Highway 6 at Primrose was flooded where multiple accidents occurred from high water, but water has been receding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Holdrege, Minden, Kenesaw, Juniata, Axtell, Loomis, Funk, Heartwell, Prosser and Norman.
Gosper County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gosper, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Gosper; Kearney; Phelps The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Gosper County in south central Nebraska West Central Kearney County in south central Nebraska Central Phelps County in south central Nebraska * Until 245 AM CDT Monday. * At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Holdrege, Bertrand, Loomis and Funk.
Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Harlan, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Harlan; Webster The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rooks County in north central Kansas Smith County in north central Kansas Osborne County in north central Kansas Eastern Phillips County in north central Kansas Franklin County in south central Nebraska Webster County in south central Nebraska Southeastern Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 945 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hildreth to Kensington to 9 miles north of Yocemento, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Phillipsburg, Plainville, Smith Center, Osborne, Stockton, Red Cloud, Franklin, Blue Hill, Downs, Kensington, Hildreth, Campbell, Natoma, Agra, Bladen, Lebanon, Kirwin, Republican City, Upland and Woodston. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Kearney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorms along a boundary can produce brief tornadoes. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Kearney The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Adams County in south central Nebraska Central Kearney County in south central Nebraska * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Juniata to near Axtell, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hastings, Minden, Kenesaw, Juniata, Roseland, Holstein, Heartwell and Norman. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Sherman; Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 063, 072, 073, 074, 075, 082, 083 AND 084 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan and Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.