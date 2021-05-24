Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps; Sherman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PHELPS...NORTHWESTERN KEARNEY BUFFALO...GOSPER...SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN...DAWSON...FURNAS AND WESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1144 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Oconto to Lexington to near Elwood to near Cambridge. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lexington and Eddyville around 1150 PM CDT. Smithfield around 1155 PM CDT. Overton around 1200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bertrand, Hendley, Arapahoe, Elm Creek, Loomis, Beaver City, Edison, Atlanta, Holdrege, Odessa, Litchfield and Hollinger. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov