Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorms along a boundary can produce brief tornadoes. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Kearney The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Adams County in south central Nebraska Central Kearney County in south central Nebraska * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Juniata to near Axtell, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hastings, Minden, Kenesaw, Juniata, Roseland, Holstein, Heartwell and Norman. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH