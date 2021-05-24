newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Quick Recap: Grizzlies shock Jazz, win game one 112-109

By Nathan Chester
grizzlybearblues.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever, ever, doubt Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks when the lights are bright. Nearly 10 years after the Grit ‘N’ Grind Grizzlies broke through to their first playoff win, the current iteration of the Memphis Grizzlies shocked the Donovan Mitchell-less Utah Jazz 112-109 on the road in game one of Western Conference quarterfinals. Dillon Brooks dominated the third quarter and had 31 points and 7 rebounds for the game, and Ja Morant owned the fourth and had 26 points total as the Grizzlies sent an emotional statement to both the Jazz and the rest of the league.

www.grizzlybearblues.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Game#Night Time#The League#The Memphis Grizzlies#Mamba#Google Podcasts#Apple Podcasts#Grizzly Bear Blues#The Game#Impressive Shot Making#Opportunistic Defense#Style#Doubt Ja Morant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
News Break
Spotify
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Nice two-way effort in win

Brooks recorded 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 win over the Mavericks. Brooks' efficiency wasn't great, but he added to his performance by getting a combined five steals and blocks. It was his second performance of the season with at least three steals and multiple blocks. Brooks is also on an 11-game streak of making at least one free throw.
NBASacramento Bee

Morant, Brooks help Memphis to 133-104 rout of Mavericks

Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks 133-104 on Tuesday night. Dillon Brooks added 22 points and John Konchar had a season-high 18 for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson scored 15 points, including 10 in the key third quarter as Memphis continues to try and move up in the Western Conference standings. Konchar and Anderson both were 7 of 10 from the field, part of Memphis shooting 57.3%.
NBAperutribune.com

Brooks scores 30 as Grizzlies overcome Kings 116-110

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 on Thursday night in the first of a back-to-back between the teams. Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points,...
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Out with sore knee

Brooks is out for Friday's game against the Kings due to left knee soreness. Along with other key members of the Grizzlies' rotation, Brooks has been hit by a sudden injury and will not play during the team's second-to-last game of the regular season. De'Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane and Justise Winslow appear to be in line for extra minutes.
NBANBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies pull away from Mavericks, win third straight game

The Memphis Grizzlies improved to 2-0 on this week’s home stand with a 133-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks inside FedExForum on Tuesday. Ja Morant was a constant problem for the Mavericks throughout the game and finished with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Dillon Brooks helped close the game in the second half, finishing with 22 points and three steals while John Konchar continued his strong play, contributing 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Brandon Clarke turned in 14 points and nine rebounds to give the frontcourt a boost in the absence of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas.
NBAnumberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 5/10/21

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at three players who can help...
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Leads Memphis with 30 points

Brooks tallied 30 points (13-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocked shots across 37 minutes Thursday in a win over Sacramento. Brooks was noticeably aggressive on offense in the win, finishing with a season-high 28 shot attempts. He fell two points shy of his highwater scoring mark on the campaign while chipping in on the boards and on the defensive end. Brooks is averaging a career-high 17.2 points this season, though he is shooting only 41.9 percent from the field.
NBAwmcactionnews5.com

Shorthanded Grizzlies blow out Mavericks 133-104

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One team is trying to get a good seed in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The other is trying to avoid the Play-In altogether. That’s what’s at stake Tuesday with the Memphis Grizzlies hosting the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are chasing the 8th seed in...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Warriors clinch No. 8 seed with win vs. Grizzlies in season finale

In a game with playoff stakes, Stephen Curry turned in a dynastic performance. Curry scored 46 points, including 33 in the second half in a game that could propel them to a return to the playoffs. After the Grizzlies erased a 17 point lead, the Warriors led by just three with 3:39 remaining. Curry answered by draining three straight 3-pointers to go up 12 with 1:35 to go in Sunday’s 113-101 win at Chase Center and clinch the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview

WHERE: FedExForum - Memphis, TN. HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. MEMPHIS: Grayson Allen (abdominal soreness, Out), Sean McDermott (left foot soreness, Out) DALLAS: Kristaps Porzingis (knee soreness, Out), Maxi Kleber (Achilles, Questionable) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:. MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Steph Curry takes scoring crown, leads Warriors past Grizzlies

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBANBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies survive short-handed Kings, win 116-110 for fourth-straight victory

The Memphis Grizzlies used a late fourth quarter rally to close out the Sacramento Kings 116-110 at FedExForum on Thursday night. Dillon Brooks provided a steady stream of offense, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jonas Valanciunas was key to the late-game push on both ends with 24 points and 13 rebounds while Kyle Anderson tied his career-high with nine assists to go with 14 points and five rebounds. Ja Morant tallied 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points with six rebounds and two blocks in his second start at FedExForum this season.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Southwest Notes: Thomas, Popovich, Valanciunas, Brooks, Gordon

The multi-year contract the Rockets gave to Khyri Thomas on Friday has no guarantees beyond this season, ESPN’s Bobby Marks tweets. The contract is non-guaranteed for the next two seasons and includes a team option for the 2023/24 season but the contract is still non-guaranteed even if that option is exercised. However, Thomas did receive $250K for this season, $217K more than the prorated minimum.