Barry Trotz has no doubts about his Islanders for the playoffs. The coach doesn’t think you should have any, either. "I’m very confident," Trotz said after the Islanders collected just one of four possible points against the NHL-worst Sabres. "This group has given a lot. They’ve played 30 playoff games and, this year, it’s been like 50-some playoff games, it seems like. This group has invested a lot. For anybody to question their ability to not give it would be hurtful to them because this group gives a lot.