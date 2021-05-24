newsbreak-logo
THK : “OMNIedge” IoT Service Now Available for Actuators

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

THK's 'OMNIedge' IoT Service for the Manufacturing Industry Now Available for Actuators in Addition to the LM Guide and Ball Screws. As of March 2021, THK CO., LTD. (Location: Minato, Tokyo; CEO: Akihiro Teramachi; hereinafter referred to as 'THK') has expanded the lineup for its 'OMNIedge' IoT service for the manufacturing industry, which launched last year. In addition to LM Guide and ball screw applications, the service is now also available for actuators, which are widely used in manufacturing operations.Interest in OMNIedge has grown over time, and over 1,000 units are already in use for devices at customer sites and THK's own facilities. Many users of OMNIedge have expressed their praise and expectations for the system's ability to visualize the status of components and to collect and analyze numerical data in a simple way.

