THK : “OMNIedge” IoT Service Now Available for Actuators

Over the past couple years headset manufacturers have started catering gamers who are also audiophiles. The newest offering of audiophile grade gaming headsets is the VZR Model One. VZR is a new audio products company founded by Apple’s former lead acoustics engineer, Vic Tiscareno, and veterans of the video game and audio industries. The VZR Model One uses CrossWave technology to reshape audio waves in a manner that is more accurate to how we perceive sounds in the world to recreate a more immersive listening experience with spatial sound, such as hearing where footsteps and shots may be coming from in relation to the player. The VZR Model One is available for preorder from their site for $349 and is scheduled to start shipping on July 29 in the US with more territories opening up later this year.