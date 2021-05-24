newsbreak-logo
HSBC : Amanah Malaysia appoints new CEO

Raja Amir Shah Raja Azwa has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer for HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad, effective today, 24 May 2021. "As CEO of HSBC Amanah, Raja Amir will be responsible for executing our strategy for Islamic banking in Malaysia. We have a very exciting opportunity ahead of us in this area, including achieving our ambition to transform HSBC Amanah into HSBC Group's first sustainable bank by the end of 2022," said Stuart Milne, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Malaysia. "In addition to leading the Islamic bank, Raja Amir will play a key role in driving sustainable leadership and Value Based Intermediation efforts whilst spearheading the development of talent particularly in relation to Islamic Finance and sustainability within the Bank."

