Midway Village hosts World War 1 Reenactment Days

By Kristin Camiliere
WIFR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many of us learn about history through books, one area museum gave people the chance to experience what life was like more than a century ago. Midway Village in Rockford hosted a World War 1 Reenactment Days to recreate what the United States looked like during that time. Organizers say nearly 200 reenactors came from different parts of the country. Exhibits included information about the Spanish Flu pandemic, animals in the war and model airplanes.

