Midway Village hosts World War 1 Reenactment Days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just two weeks after graduating from high school James Bennett signed on the dotted line to become a Marine. “I saw a lot of kids doing the wrong thing, but yet my values would not allow me to lead that direction,” said Bennett. “I always stood up for everyone and I was very outspoken and anyone being teased while I’m around and I hear it well the teaser is going to get it.”