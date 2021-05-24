newsbreak-logo
Auditions Underway for SAP’s Summer Show!

By Charissa Kofahl Neighbor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Denver, Colorado. BY KAMRON KLITGAARD. A best-seller as a traditional stage play, your favorite complaint department has now gone virtual! This...

