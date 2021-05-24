Auditions Underway for SAP’s Summer Show!

Come one, come all to audition for the Shakespeare at the Lake 2021 online production of All’s Well That Ends Well! Zoom auditions will be held May 27 starting at 6pm and May 29 starting at 2pm. Audition sides are available at lctc.us. To sign up for an audition time slot or to get more information, email director John Tomlinson at jtomlinson@mendocino.edu. Rehearsals and performances (scheduled for July 23-25) will all take place online. Actors must enroll in Theater 220 through Mendocino College in order to participate; scholarships are available! No experience is required, and we welcome actors from out of the county to participate! As a California Community College production, out of state tuition applies to non-residents. Actors must be entering high school or older to participate. Shakespeare at the Lake is a joint effort between the Lake County Theatre Company and Mendocino College, with generous support from the Friends of Mendocino College.