A Manassas landlord is planning a new brewery for Old Town and looking for an enterprising brewer to run it. Forrest Odendhal, who owns the buildings that house Public House Kitchen & Brewery as well as The Bone in Manassas, is planning a two-story brewery just a few blocks away, at 9351 East St. The building would be next to the Hynson House, one of the oldest buildings in the city, dating to the late 19th century.