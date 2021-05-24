Levels 2, 1 evacuation notices issued for homes near brush fire in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Levels 2 and 1 evacuation notices have been issued for homes near a brush fire burning in Chelan County.

Washington State Patrol troopers at one point closed State Route 97A at Swakane Canyon Road due to the fire, but it has since been reopened. However, the fire is still burning in an area away from the road.

Level 2 evacuation notices (be ready to leave) were issued for multiple areas, including Swakane Canyon Road, Rainbow’s End Boulevard and Pot O Gold and Rams lanes.

Level 1 (be aware) evacuation notices are in effect for Turtle and Tilly lanes.

According to a report in the Wenatchee World, the fire was first reported at 4:53 p.m., and multiple crews from the county’s fire district responded. At around 6 p.m., there was a third alarm bringing crews from Douglas County to assist with the fire, along with State Department of Natural Resources crews and a DNR helicopter.

Winds of 35-50 miles per hour are blowing in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire was last estimated to span 25 acres, according to Wenatchee World.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.