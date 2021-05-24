newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan County, WA

Levels 2, 1 evacuation notices issued for homes near brush fire in Chelan County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJA5A_0a8w65X900

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Levels 2 and 1 evacuation notices have been issued for homes near a brush fire burning in Chelan County.

Washington State Patrol troopers at one point closed State Route 97A at Swakane Canyon Road due to the fire, but it has since been reopened. However, the fire is still burning in an area away from the road.

Level 2 evacuation notices (be ready to leave) were issued for multiple areas, including Swakane Canyon Road, Rainbow’s End Boulevard and Pot O Gold and Rams lanes.

Level 1 (be aware) evacuation notices are in effect for Turtle and Tilly lanes.

According to a report in the Wenatchee World, the fire was first reported at 4:53 p.m., and multiple crews from the county’s fire district responded. At around 6 p.m., there was a third alarm bringing crews from Douglas County to assist with the fire, along with State Department of Natural Resources crews and a DNR helicopter.

Winds of 35-50 miles per hour are blowing in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire was last estimated to span 25 acres, according to Wenatchee World.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
33K+
Followers
51K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Chelan, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Brush Fire#Rams#Fire Burning#Douglas County#Washington State Patrol#Wash#State Route 97a#Wenatchee World#Evacuation Notices#Multiple Crews#Swakane Canyon Road#Natural Resources Crews#Sr 97a#Winds#Trooper John Bryant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
NWS
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Driver injured after crashing U-Haul into tree

SEATTLE — A driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center on Friday night after crashing into a tree, Seattle firefighters said. The crash happened at 32nd Avenue and East Yesler Way, where the tree was uprooted in the Leschi neighborhood. Firefighters had to cut the U-Haul the man was in...
Chelan County, WAWenatchee World

Surplus For Sale Chelan County...

Chelan County Fire District 5 in Manson will receive sealed bids for; 1971 Seagrave Fire Engine-VIN #8VA114246 and a 2000 Genie Manlift-Serial #29530. Interested parties can view the (vehicle, equipment) by calling for an appointment 509-687-3222, M-F 9:00 am-5:00 pm. Sealed bids must be received at PO Box D Manson WA 98831 or hand delivered to Station 51 in Manson no later than June 8th by 4:30 pm. The (vehicle, equipment) is "As is, with no warrantee". A Bill of Sale Hold Harmless agreement must be signed after the Board of Fire Commissioners have accepted a bid to complete the sale.
Cashmere, WAkpq.com

Man Arrested After Gun Threat Causes Cashmere School Lockdown

A 30-year-old man was arrested in a Cashmere backyard after threatening someone with a gun in the 400 block of Pioneer Ave. Friday morning. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Lewis says deputies found him in Simpson Park. “Right when we showed up, the male ran rom us. We knew who...
Chelan County, WAncwlife.com

Street Talk & Other Stuff – Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett and Sergeant Chris Foreman

Although our little Burg’s distance from here to the border of Mexico and southern Arizona is 1,200 miles (as the crow flies), what happens there has an effect on us here. Recently Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett and Columbia River Drug Task Force Sergeant Chris Foreman visited our southern border with Mexico. This week on Street Talk and Other Stuff they’ll share their observations.
Chelan County, WAWenatchee World

COVID-19 incidence rates in NCW

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 incidence rates have dropped this week in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties. The incidence rate in Chelan County dipped below 100 as of May 10 with 96.7 per 100,000, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. In Douglas County, the incidence was 107.4 per 100,000 new COVID cases as of May 10.
Chelan, WAkpq.com

COVID-19 Metrics Looking Good for Chelan and Douglas Counties

The Chelan Douglas Health District released an update to their usually-weekly thermographic Thursday. According to the district, things continue to improve in the two county area. The region’s two-week case rate now stands at 100 per 100,000 people, a 27% improvement from when the thermographic was last updated 10 days ago.
Chelan County, WAncwlife.com

Chelan County expands no-parking zones on roads near two popular trails

Chelan County Commissioners expanded the no-parking zones on county roads near two popular trailheads Tuesday as parking issues continue to plague recreational areas. Especially troublesome has been Day Road near the Sage Hills trailhead in the Wenatchee Foothills, where this spring homeowners have been dealing with illegal parking that has sometimes even blocked roads.
Chelan, WAncwlife.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to fall in Chelan and Douglas counties

New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus are continuing to steadily decline in Chelan and Douglas counties. The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Monday reported the number of new cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days had fallen to 116.7 in the two counties. That’s down from...
Chelan, WAkozi.com

[5/13/21] Chelan Teen Arrested In High Speed Chase

A Chelan teen was arrested Monday night after a chase down Highway 97A. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a southbound 2008 Nissan Altima early Monday evening, and put out a request for assistance. Deputies tried to overtake the vehicle, but lost sight of the car. State Patrol Troopers later spotted the car south of Entiat, and the chase was on again, this time with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour. The car sped through Wenatchee’s highway ramps, from 97A to Highway 2, until one of the tires ran over a spike strip deployed by troopers. The chase ended near Monitor, where 18-year-old Isai Suares-Sanchez of Chelan was arrested. He was sped to the Chelan County Jail, charged with felony eluding. He’s probably got a few speeding tickets waiting for him as well.
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

Help sought in locating missing Wenatchee man

A search is on for a missing Wenatchee man who was last seen Sunday in the parking lot at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. His family says Pedro Brito may be suffering from a brain injury. Chelan County Emergency Management said his vehicle was found in the parking lot...
Chelan, WAifiberone.com

Chelan and Douglas counties to receive $23.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Kim Schrier of the 8th congressional district announced federal recovery funding set for distribution to Chelan and Douglas counties next month. As part of the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year, qualifying states, counties, tribes, and cities will receive funding to help in the recovery efforts of local economies. Schrier’s congressional district encompasses Chelan County, portions of Douglas County, and Kittitas County.
Chelan County, WAkpq.com

Chelan County Expands & Adds No Parking Areas

Chelan County Commissioners passed two resolutions Tuesday for an expansion of the no parking area on Day Road and for the addition of all of Anderson Canyon Road, near Peshastin, to be a no parking area. The reason for this is because of all of the traffic our community has...
Chelan County, WAncwlife.com

Forest Service has a pair of prescribed burns planned for today

With weather conditions favorable again, prescribed burning resumes today in North Central Washington. The U.S. Forest Service is burning about 100 acres southwest of the summit of Blewett Pass and about 56 acres in the South Summit area about 7-and-a-half miles east of Carlton. T. he Forest Service is just...
Chelan County, WAhydroreview.com

HYDROVISION speaker spotlight: Steve Wright, Chelan County PUD

Steve Wright, general manager of Chelan County Public Utility District, will be speaking during the Thursday morning utility executive roundtable session at HYDROVISION International 2021. Chelan PUD provides clean, affordable power to Chelan County in Washington State and to major power producers in the Pacific Northwest. Its average residential rate...
Chelan, WAkpq.com

Teenager Takes Law Enforcement On High-speed Pursuit Through NCW Monday

A high-speed pursuit that began west of Chelan just before 8:00 pm Monday night ended with guns drawn in the Monitor area. State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said it’s unknown why 18-year-old Isai Suarez-Sanchez, who had no warrants and a valid license, decided to speed away from Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies on State Route 97A. Suarez-Sanchez was driving a red 2008 Nissan Altima.
Cashmere, WAncwlife.com

Suspect jailed in Cashmere store break-in

CASHMERE — A Cashmere man is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a local shop late last week. Dennis Mendez, 21, remained jailed Tuesday in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $10,000 bail. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say they caught Mendez fleeing from Tienda Mexicana La Palma, 350 Sunset Highway, Sunset Highway about 4 a.m. Friday. Another male escaped during a subsequent foot chase.