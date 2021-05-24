newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Lawyers Can Be Sued for Libel for Press Releases About Complaints,

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
 5 days ago

From Friday's Texas Supreme Court decision in Landry's v. Animal Legal Defense Fund, written by Justice James D. Blacklock:. An attorney who repeats his client's allegations to the media or the public for publicity purposes is not acting in the unique, lawyerly capacity to which Texas law affords the strong protection of immunity. Although attorneys often make publicity statements for their clients, wrapping these statements in an absolute privilege would unreasonably shield attorneys from liability for defamatory statements that would be actionable if uttered by anyone other than an attorney. Attorneys who make such statements outside a judicial proceeding have many potential defenses to defamation liability, but the judicial-proceedings privilege and attorney immunity are not among them. The judgment of the court of appeals is reversed in part and affirmed in part, and the case is remanded to the court of appeals for further proceedings.

reason.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Releases#Libel#Legislature#Attorneys#Legal Proceedings#Case Law#Defense Lawyers#Houston Aquarium Inc#Bengal#Irvine Conner Pllc#The Notice Letter#The Houston Chronicle#Abc Denver7#The Texas Supreme Court#Communications#Esa#Association Of Zoos#Defamation Law#Press Statements#Press Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Houston, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Appeals court rejects prosecutor bid to keep Ken Paxton criminal trial in Houston

AUSTIN, Texas — A state appeals court has rejected a bid by prosecutors to keep the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Houston. Paxton was indicted in Collin County almost six years ago on two charges of securities fraud, but prosecutors succeeded in moving the case to Houston in 2017, arguing that they could not get a fair trial in Paxton's home county, which he represented during 12 years in the Texas House and Senate before becoming attorney general in 2015.
Florida StateLaw.com

Florida Supreme Court Disciplines 3 South Florida Attorneys

The state Supreme Court has disciplined three South Florida lawyers since April 29, according to information released Friday, which detailed one public reprimand, a suspension and a disbarment. The Florida Bar and its department of lawyer regulation are the disciplinary arm of the Florida Supreme Court. The bar is responsible...
Boston, MABoston Herald

Appeals court judge sides with Boston against Dennis White

An appeals court judge has rejected embattled Police Commissioner Dennis White’s argument, paving the way for the city to move ahead with firing him. Judge Vickie Henry ruled that there was “no error of law or abuse of discretion” by Superior Court Judge Heidi Brieger in rejecting White’s motion for a preliminary injunction earlier this week.
Congress & Courtsprescottenews.com

Why Merrick Garland’s Police Reform Approach Will Be Useless

Merrick Garland is the new U.S. attorney general. But will things change under his leadership? He weighed in on police reform during his Senate Judiciary hearing, and it was enough to give any criminal justice advocate a headache. He discussed some great ideas: The potential for increased police investigations led by the Justice Department and criminal prosecution for police officers who break the law. But he’s missing a major justice policy consideration—the most important one, in fact: Qualified immunity. Fortunately, Congress is ready to take on the battle.
Montana StateMontana Standard

Judge temporarily blocks new Montana campus carry law

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Friday put the brakes on a new law allowing concealed carrying of firearms on public college campuses in Montana. The temporary restraining order, issued by Judge Mike McMahon, applies to House Bill 102, which would have gone into effect on June 1. The Montana Board of Regents filed a challenge seeking to block the new law on Thursday.
Congress & Courtskchi.com

Court Restrictions To Be Lifted June 15th

The Supreme Court of Missouri plans to lift the restrictions for courtroom proceedings beginning June 15th. In the announcement Firday, the Supreme Court states…. Given the decrease in the national and local levels of COVID-19 cases and the effectiveness and availability of approved COVID-19 vaccines, effective June 15, Missouri’s appellate and circuit courts – including all associate, family, juvenile, treatment, municipal, and probate divisions – no longer will be required to conduct court proceedings and courthouse activities pursuant to the previously prescribed operational phases and COVID procedures for jury trials.
Healthbuzzfeednews.com

Fentanyl Is Spreading Nationwide And Will Lead To A “Fourth Wave” Of Overdose Deaths

The US overdose crisis has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, and public health experts are calling for more drastic measures to get it under control. More than 91,000 people died of drug overdoses nationwide in 2020, according to initial CDC data, a 30% increase in one year. But it’s unclear how far the Biden administration is willing to go to address the crisis, which experts say could take unprecedented and divisive interventions like safe injection sites for people who use drugs.
Congress & Courtsdeathpenaltyinfo.org

In New Round of Racial Justice Act Litigation, North Carolina Judge Orders Prosecutors to Disclose Data on Decades of Jury Strikes

In the first Racial Justice Act case to reach a hearing since the North Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state legislature’s attempt to retroactively repeal the landmark law, a North Carolina judge has ordered state prosecutors to produce decades of data on jury selection in capital cases. On May 20, 2021, Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons (pictured) granted a request from the legal team representing death-row prisoner Hasson Bacote that prosecutors produce records related to prosecutorial training and communications regarding jury selection, including jury selection notes, since 1980.
Seneca County, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Audio files show judge's conduct

This week, The Advertiser-Tribune acquired courtroom audio files from two previous cases relating to the Disciplinary Counsel grievance against Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Mark E. Repp. Though the Repp case is still awaiting a verdict, the audio files confirm many of the claims against the judge made by both the...