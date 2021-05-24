newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Housing

The Australian public purse is already pumping big money into housing – just not where it’s needed

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHousing once again looks set to form a major bone of contention in the coming general election. That much was clear from the ALP’s recent budget response. Labor had already backed the Coalition’s first homeowner initiatives. But opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s budget reply pledge to ramp up social and affordable housebuilding marked a clear point of difference from the government.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Albanese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Act#Public Money#Private Money#State Money#Housing Assistance#Alp#Coalition#Liberal National#Post Covid#Victorian#Big Housing Build#Bhb#Australians#Grattan Institute#Cgt#Oecd#Social Housing Subsidies#Australian Governments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Housing
Country
Australia
Related
Australiadevpolicy.org

Australian aid cuts at odds with changing public opinion

The Development Policy Centre regularly surveys Australians’ views on foreign aid. We ran our most recent survey just prior to the 2021 Federal Budget – a budget that saw Australian aid spending cut. The results of our recently completed survey show that cuts were not what most Australians wanted. We’ve...
Economyzenger.news

Australian Labor Party Delves Into $77m In NBN Co Bonuses

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s Labor Party has requested National Broadband Network Company (NBN Co) provide the details of a meeting where it was decided AU$77 million ($59.6 million) would be paid in bonuses. National Broadband Network Co chief executive officer Stephen Rue claims he was appropriately asked to leave the...
Homelessjohnmenadue.com

Monthly digest on housing affordability and homelessness: April/May 2021

The following is the latest instalment of a monthly digest of interesting articles, research reports, policy announcements and other material relevant to housing stress/affordability and homelessness. Macquarie University sociology researcher, Dr Catherine Hastings, draws attention to the findings of her recent study highlighting the likely adverse consequences in terms of...
Educationvidanewspaper.com

Voice To Australian Parliament Report Will Land Soon: Senior Public Servant

HOMEBUSH, Australia — Thousands of people have had their say on an Indigenous voice to the Australian federal government. Senior public servant Ray Griggs claims their recommendations will go to the government in the middle of the year. “With close to 3000 submissions and over 1000 survey responses, this is...
Health Servicesthewestsidegazette.com

Australians Back Levy To Fund Aged Care

CANBERRA, Australia — Most Australians back a levy for an aged care system that few have confidence in, despite the Morrison government’s AU$17.7 billion ($13.6 billion) package to fix the system in the budget. A study of more than 3200 people by the Australian National University (ANU) found more than...
Health ServicesPhys.org

Most Australians support tax levy to improve aged care

The vast majority of Australians aren't confident in the country's aged care system, with more than one-in-10 saying they have no confidence at all, new analysis from The Australian National University (ANU) shows. The findings also show more than eight-in-10 Australians back a tax-based levy to improve aged care. The...
IndiaCIO

The CIO Show: Where are the women in Australian tech?

In this episode, we revisit several of the key themes that came out of our first discussion about women in tech on The CIO Show last year, broadening the scope to look at some new and worrying trends, while progressing the conversation to include more practical steps CIOs can take to increase gender diversity.
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

No-Gap For Flu, Virus Jab In Australia’s Victorian Aged Care Homes

MELBOURNE, Australia — Unvaccinated aged care residents and staff in Victoria will be allowed to receive coronavirus jabs without a two-week gap from flu shots. Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has given the green light for nursing homes that have not received Covid-19 jabs to ignore the recommended space. Professor...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australian pumped hydro project reaches financial close

Australia’s first pumped hydro energy storage system to be built in 37 years, Genex Power’s Kidston Clean Energy Hub, is now set for construction, following the financial close of its Kidston Stage 2 project. The green light for the AUD 777 million ($602.6 million) pumped hydro project (including transmission infrastructure),...
Chinajohnmenadue.com

Australian engagement with the PRC: universities need more, not less

The current global political environment in the Anglophone world is becoming increasingly suspicious of involvement of any kind with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). For students and staff in Australian universities the likely resultant disengagement is not simply wrong in principle, it is dangerously misleading. Not knowing about China,...
Congress & CourtsEater

Congress’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund Is Already Running Out of Money

Throughout the pandemic, restaurants have struggled to access financial support from the federal government, so when the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill, which was signed into law in March 2021, included a $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, it was considered a lifeline. Unlike the much-maligned Paycheck Protection Program loans, this money is to be distributed as grants, not loans, and won’t have to be repaid by restaurant owners if it’s used by March 2023. But there’s one pretty big problem: The fund, which started taking applications on May 3, is already running out.
BusinessWe Are Change

1984 Is ALREADY Here — CHAOS Is Just BEGINNING!

In today’s video I break down how the government and major corporations are adding artificial intelligence to dystopian policies and how Biden’s $6 trillion budget is sparking major inflation fears and will go toward funding horrendous initiatives. Join us: LukeUncensored.com. Follow on Telegram: t.me/s/News4AChange. Sign up for our newsletter: bit.ly/3ijjAop.
Income TaxTelegraph

Taxes expected to rise to fund huge deficit at local councils

Taxes will have to rise in order to plug a gaping hole in local authority finances that has emerged in the last year, experts have warned. Councils in England expected to nurse a deficit that exceeds £509m for the 2020-21 tax year after their council tax intake fell drastically short of covering costs, according to estimates published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.
Income Taxjohnmenadue.com

Should Labor oppose the Government’s Stage 3 Income Tax Cuts?

Australia faces a choice between demands for lower taxes, and raising the revenue needed to fund essential services. This article suggests how a plan to increase taxation revenue could be presented at the next election, starting with ditching the Government’s Stage 3 income tax cuts. The Stage 3 Income tax...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Will the government bring an Indigenous voice to parliament? – Australian politics podcast

This week Katharine Murphy talks to Liberal senator Andrew Bragg about his new book Buraadja, which details the successes and failures of the Liberal party’s approach to Indigenous affairs. Bragg, who has strongly endorsed constitutional recognition, outlines how parliament can introduce an Indigenous voice and honour the Uluru Statement from the Heart, while upholding parliamentary sovereignty.