The Australian public purse is already pumping big money into housing – just not where it’s needed
Housing once again looks set to form a major bone of contention in the coming general election. That much was clear from the ALP's recent budget response. Labor had already backed the Coalition's first homeowner initiatives. But opposition leader Anthony Albanese's budget reply pledge to ramp up social and affordable housebuilding marked a clear point of difference from the government.