The Australian public purse is already pumping big money into housing – just not where it’s needed

Throughout the pandemic, restaurants have struggled to access financial support from the federal government, so when the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill, which was signed into law in March 2021, included a $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, it was considered a lifeline. Unlike the much-maligned Paycheck Protection Program loans, this money is to be distributed as grants, not loans, and won’t have to be repaid by restaurant owners if it’s used by March 2023. But there’s one pretty big problem: The fund, which started taking applications on May 3, is already running out.