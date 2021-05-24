newsbreak-logo
Union County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL UNION COUNTY UNTIL 1115 PM MDT At 1042 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles north of Grenville, or 19 miles east of Des Moines, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Union County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.

Union County, NM
New Mexico State
Grenville, NM
Des Moines, NM
Quay County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Quay, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Quay County in east central New Mexico Southeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 359 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nara Visa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nara Visa. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bernalillo County, NM

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A mixture of wet-dry showers and thunderstorms from Friday will set the stage for potential fire starts today as strong westerly winds increase with very low humidity and unstable conditions. Several hours of critical fire weather conditions are most likely along and east of the central mountain chain into eastern NM. A cold front will move into the region tonight and alleviate fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...All areas below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph west of the central mountain chain and 25 to 35 mph east of the central mountain chain. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Colfax County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing dust is likely.