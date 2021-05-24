Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL UNION COUNTY UNTIL 1115 PM MDT At 1042 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles north of Grenville, or 19 miles east of Des Moines, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Union County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.alerts.weather.gov