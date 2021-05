May 11: The Lumberjacks and Cardinals, both unbeaten, meet in what could be a preview of a Class 3A state tournament matchup. Holy Angels vs. DeLaSalle, 7 p.m., Friday, May 14. The hunt to claim this year’s Tri-Metro Conference championship is all but over as No. 5-3A Holy Angels has already swept two title contenders in the regular season — Fridley and St. Anthony Village. The only obstacle remaining for the Stars (8-1, 6-0) looks to be a second matchup with DeLaSalle (4-6, 3-3).