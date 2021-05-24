newsbreak-logo
Gunfire, Stabbing Mark Raucous Night In Englewood

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Englewood PD Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Shots were fired in one part of the city and a man accused of domestic violence was wounded in another during a tumultuous night Sunday in Englewood.

The injured suspect apparently was cut with a knife at the Rock Creek Terrace Apartments south of Route 4 around 9:30 p.m.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in police custody as detectives try to sort out what happened.

Two hours earlier, shots rang out at the Park View Housing Apartments on Parkview Avenue amid several parties that were going on in the area, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

An officer who was nearby heard the shots, after which several people were seen "hopping fences and running from the scene," Torell said.

No one apparently was struck, he added.

Police from surrounding towns rushed in to assist after a large crowd gathered, the captain said. There were no further incidents, he said.

Ballistics evidence was recovered and given to the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification to analyze for a possible match to a particular weapon or other crimes.

Meanwhile, police asked that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information about who's responsible contact them or Crimestoppers of Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website (www.bergencrimestoppers.org) or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police directly: (201) 568-4875.

