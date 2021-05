Dragon Ball Super has released an early sneak peek at Chapter 72 of the manga series! The Dragon Ball world might currently be celebrating the fact that Dragon Ball Super's anime will be continuing with a brand new feature film, but it's not the only new entry in the franchise. The next chapter of the series will be continuing with the next step of the ongoing Granolah the Survivor arc of the series, and now we have gotten our first early look at how this next chapter of the series gets everything started.