newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jarrod Partridge

Max Verstappen: ‘Actions Always Speak Louder Than Words’

Posted by 
Jarrod Partridge
Jarrod Partridge
 5 days ago

After his team were caught up in a war of words over flexible rear wings, new championship leader Max Verstappen has claimed ‘actions always speak louder than words’ after cruising to victory in Monaco to top the Driver’s Championship standings for the first time in his F1 career.

With Charles Leclerc unable to start the race due to a technical issue, Verstappen effectively moved into pole position. After dicing with Valtteri Bottas into the first corner, the Dutchman wasn’t troubled again, cruising to his maiden win in the principality.

Actions Do The Talking

In what was a terrible weekend for Mercedes – Bottas suffered a DNF and Lewis Hamilton finished seventh – Verstappen was delighted with Red Bull Racing’s ability to maximise the opportunity and move atop both the Driver’s and Constructor’s Championships.

‘First of all, actions always speak louder than words. I think that’s a good lesson after this weekend. You know you have to talk on the track. That’s what I like and yes, we, as a team, so far, made the smallest mistakes and that’s why we are ahead. So I hope we can keep that going for the rest of the season.

‘It’s so special around here to win. Also for me the first time on the podium here. An amazing race. It’s a lot of laps around here and you really have to keep your focus but yeah, it’s really cool. 

‘You never know what’s going to happen but it was all about just looking after your tyres and finding a good stop gap of course. The others went earlier and that made it a bit easier for me but I was pretty much in control. 

‘You always want to win this grand prix. I remember when I was little already watching this grand prix. When you are standing here of course I’m very proud, but I’m also thinking ahead. It’s still a very long season, but of course this is a great way to continue,’ said Verstappen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcKQH_0a8w2cEv00

Turn 1 The Key

With overtaking so difficult in Monaco, Verstappen knew the run to turn 1 would be key as he looked to unlock his cars full potential and take the race win.

‘Of course it’s sad for Charles, starting from pole here at his home grand prix, so it’s never nice to not even do the start. But I think quite quickly you have to shift the focus to yourself and focus on your race. Of course we still had to start in second, which I didn’t think was a great spot to start, on the outside, for me. I thought it was going to be good but I had a bit of wheel spin, so I had to cut across and luckily I stayed in first but the grip wasn’t amazing. 

‘It’s been an amazing day of course. I think once we had the lead in Turn 1 from there onwards we could manage the pace quite well and look after the tyres, because I mean around here it’s all about just keeping them alive and trying to go as long as you can and find a pit gap. Of course Valtteri at one point was struggling a bit with his tyres and had to pit. Of course it always looks like it’s going quite smoothly but around here keeping the concentration for so long is not easy but overall supper happy to win here.’

Can Max Continue Strong Form?

After Monaco the paddock heads to another tight street circuit, Baku, for the FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2021 where the new championship leader will hope to continue his winning ways.

However, the Dutchman insists confidence doesn’t play a role in success in Baku…

‘It has nothing to do with confidence, to be honest, to be quick in Baku. If you just feel good in the car and the car is doing what you want… I mean I’ve always been quick around Monaco; just I’ve shunted a few too many times. Baku’s a completely different street circuit where you run a lot less downforce because of that long straight and the grip levels also feel quite low there, so you can’t really compare with each other. Normally we should be quite competitive – but let’s see,’ concluded Verstappen.

Jarrod Partridge

Jarrod Partridge

17
Followers
122
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

I love the stories that sports give us, and my mission is to help make the internet a better place by sharing stories, history, and educational pieces that will help people learn something new, be entertained, or both. I write about Formula 1, Manchester United, and the New York Yankees. Mainly.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Monaco#Mercedes#Car Racing#F1#Dutchman#Dnf#Red Bull Racing#Laps#Constructor#Pole Position#Wheel Spin#Time#Success#Flexible Rear Wings#Technical Issue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

No Joy For Max Verstappen In Portugal

Max Verstappen did not enjoy his weekend in Portugal, slipping and sliding around the circuit in blustery conditions, and ultimately having to settle for a second-place finish behind Lewis Hamilton.
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Red Bulls Hunting Pole At Portimao

2021 Portuguese Grand Prix, Friday - Max VerstappenImage courtesy Red Bull Racing press office. After being marginally slower than their Mercedes rivals on the opening day of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN GRANDE PRÉMIO DE PORTUGAL 2021, both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez feel there is more to come from their raging bulls, and both have their eyes on pole tomorrow.
Motorsportsgrandprix247.com

Bob Bolles: Hamilton, Verstappen and differing driving styles

After Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix Max Verstappen that he “was a sitting duck”, while Lewis Hamilton said he saw something in Max’s driving style that was different to what he had noticed before while riding behind the Dutchman. From a careful analysis, we have been able to pinpoint what that...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Button: Max ‘the most talented’ driver in F1

Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen is the biggest raw talent in F1 history, but Lewis Hamilton the most complete driver on the grid. The 2009 World Champion raced against both drivers in his career – going head-to-head with Hamilton in the same garage at McLaren for three seasons, and believes the young Dutchman’s raw speed stands out that bit higher than the rest of the drivers on the grid.
Motorsportstheboar.org

Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

Another impressive and strategic drive saw Lewis Hamilton edge out his rival Max Verstappen and win the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton began the race with his 100th pole position, but he soon lost the lead to the Red Bull driver. Overtaking is difficult in Spain, but Mercedes orchestrated a two-stop pit strategy that enabled him to make up a 21-second deficit. Despite teammate Valtteri Bottas failing to get out of the way neatly on lap 52 and costing Hamilton nearly a second in time, Hamilton soon caught Verstappen. On lap 60 of 66, Hamilton swept past Verstappen, the Red Bull driver unable to contend with fresher tyres. After losing the lead, Verstappen finally went for a second pit stop, adding a point for fastest lap to his second place.
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Hakkinen: 'Mercedes used that to get an advantage over Red Bull'

Lewis Hamilton took his third win of the season this weekend, thanks in large part to Mercedes' strategy. Thanks to his team's two-stop strategy, Hamilton was able to overtake Max Verstappen in the final stages of the race. Confidence in his team. Mercedes opted for an attacking strategy that wasn't...
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Wolff: 'Verstappen is a fantastic F1 star, but not the only one'

Max Verstappen has been seen as the big star for the future ever since he entered Formula 1. However, the Dutchman has so far lacked the resources to become champion, although this year the battle is fiercer than ever. The focus is often on Verstappen, but according to Toto Wolff the Dutchman is not the only star in the sport.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Max ‘set exclamation point with aggressive’ pass

Max Verstappen did “everything right” as he aggressively took the lead off Lewis Hamilton in Spain but it was Mercedes’ aggression that won the race. That’s according to former F1 driver turned pundit Timo Glock. Starting second on the grid at the Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen muscled his way into...
Mercedes, TXgrandprix247.com

Hakkinen: Mercedes planned the strategy all weekend

In past years it could be argued that if Mercedes ever erred it was on the side of caution when it came to strategy, but this season they have really nailed it and some bold calls from the team have helped Lewis Hamilton win three of the four races so far this year.
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Lewis Hamilton Brings The Pain In Spain

It was an incredible race weekend for Lewis Hamilton, who brought the pain in Spain as he claimed the 100th pole position of his career, before going on to make it race win number 96, and three wins from four races in 2021.
Motorsportsgrandprix247.com

Brundle: Red Bull urgently need more power and grip

Martin Brundle says that Red Bull “urgently” need to find “more power and grip” if Max Verstappen is going to fight Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship. Verstappen finished second at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, his third P2 result of the season. However, much like...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Verstappen not at war with Hamilton

Max Verstappen was not comfortable with the term “war” being used to describe his 2021 title scrap with Lewis Hamilton. Formula 1 has for several years been in desperate need of a challenger to Hamilton’s dominance – the seven-time World Champion has now finished atop the Drivers’ standings six times in the past seven seasons.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Verstappen challenge Hamilton’s ‘preferred scenario’

Lewis Hamilton is enjoying the battle with Max Verstappen at the top of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. Four rounds into the gruelling 23-race calendar, Hamilton holds a 14-point advantage over his Red Bull rival. The Englishman has won three of those first encounters, including last weekend’s Spanish Grand...
Mercedes, TXplanetf1.com

Mercedes highlight Red Bull’s key weakness

Mercedes have identified Red Bull’s tyre degradation during grands prix as their title rival’s main weakness, saying they are “harder” on the rear tyres. Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix turned into a game of cat and mouse between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Although Verstappen won the early battle, taking the...
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Lewis Hamilton Claims 100th Career Pole

Lewis Hamilton has narrowly edged out Max Verstappen to take pole for the Spanish Grand Prix, the 100th pole position of the 7-Time World Champion's illustrious career. Qualifying for Spain marked the 129th pole position for Mercedes in Formula One, overtaking Williams as the third most successful team for pole positions.