Hitchcock County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR RED WILLOW AND EASTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTIES At 1139 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Culbertson, or 11 miles southwest of McCook, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McCook and Indianola. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Hitchcock County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT/715 PM CDT/ FOR CHEYENNE AND RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS...HITCHCOCK AND DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 516 PM MDT/616 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Palisade to 11 miles south of Bird City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include St. Francis, Atwood, Benkelman, Trenton, Culbertson, Bird City and Stratton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Hitchcock County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hitchcock The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Hitchcock County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 638 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Hitchcock County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED