Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT/715 PM CDT/ FOR CHEYENNE AND RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS...HITCHCOCK AND DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 516 PM MDT/616 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Palisade to 11 miles south of Bird City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include St. Francis, Atwood, Benkelman, Trenton, Culbertson, Bird City and Stratton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH