Severe Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR RED WILLOW AND EASTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTIES At 1139 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Culbertson, or 11 miles southwest of McCook, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McCook and Indianola. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov