Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern secures spot in Final Four with victory over No. 7 Duke

By Skye Swann
Daily Northwestern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter trailing No. 7 Duke by five goals in the first half, No. 2 Northwestern came from behind to defeat the Blue Devils 22-10 Saturday to secure its second straight appearance in the Final Four. In front of a stoked crowd at Martin Stadium, the Wildcats utilized seven different scorers...

