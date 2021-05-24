Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern secures spot in Final Four with victory over No. 7 Duke

The Gators beat South Alabama 10-0 to advance to the championship round of the NCAA Tournament Gainesville regional. WHAT HAPPENED: The Gators handed Natalie Lugo an early lead and the senior ran with it Saturday in throwing a two-hitter at the Jaguars and leading fourth-seeded Florida into the championship round of the NCAA Tournament Gainesville regional. UF jumped on USA in the top of the first inning, working the bases loaded before getting an infield single from Jaimie Hoover that scored Hannah Adams from third. Jags shortstop Kennedy Cronan’s shovel to second baseman Belle Wolfenden was fumbled on the play, allowing Emily Wilkie to circle home from second and put the Gators in front 2-0. Florida left the bases loaded, but that would turn out to be enough for Lugo, who went to limit the Jags to just those couple of hits, while striking out a career-high 11 and walking two. Offensively, UF gave her further breathing room with a solo homer from junior third baseman Charla Echols in the third, a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, and three more runs in both the sixth (on RBI singles from Wilkie and Julia Cottrill sandwiched around a run-scoring SAC fly by Echols) and seventh (with two scoring on a bases-loaded double by Kendyl Lindaman). All told, the Gators got to USA pitchers Olivia Lackey and Jenna Hardy for 11 hits and accounted for 10 RBI.