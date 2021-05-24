How Tuukka Rask, Peter Laviolette Felt About Call Negating Capitals’ Goal

The Washington Capitals appeared to have cut their two-goal deficit to one with five minutes remaining in Game 5 against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. That was until Tuukka Rask got the attention of officials, who had already noticed the infraction themselves, whistling Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov for interference on Rask. Upon further review, the Capitals forward even threw a crosscheck to Rask’s back to get the Bruins goaltender out of position before the ensuing tally. (You can watch it happen here.)