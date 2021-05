A US judge on Wednesday declined to grant preliminary approval for a settlement against Bayer over claims that their Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. Research first published by a cancer-focused working group formed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015 claimed that glyophosate was “probably carcinogenic to humans.” Although conflicting studies have since been released, including a 10-year-long course of research by the US Environmental Protection Agency, former Roundup producer Monsanto faced an onslaught of lawsuits.