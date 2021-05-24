newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Proof that face masks reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission

By Sally Robertson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in Germany and China have conducted a study analyzing the efficacy of face masks in mitigating the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Hang Su from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz and colleagues showed...

www.news-medical.net
View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Sars#N95 Masks#Surgical Masks#The Mask#Science#Journal#Su H#Mask Efficacy#Sars Cov 2 Transmission#Adequate Ventilation#Airborne Virus Exposure#Variation#Combination#Universal Masking#Measurements#Airborne Virus Abundance#Viruses#Air Samples#Synergistic Effects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Face Mask
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Medical ScienceNewswise

A novel defense mechanism for SARS-CoV-2 discovered

Newswise — Scientists from Hokkaido University have discovered a novel defensive response to SARS-CoV-2 that involves the viral pattern recognition receptor RIG-I. Upregulating expression of this protein could strengthen the immune response in COPD patients. In the 18 months since the first report of COVID-19 and the spread of the...
ScienceEurekAlert

A rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 in saliva

Scientists from Hokkaido University have shown that an antigen-based test for quantifying SARS-CoV-2 in saliva samples is simple, rapid, and more conducive for mass-screening. More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the RT-PCR test remains the gold standard for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This method requires trained personnel at every step, from collection of nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) samples to interpretation of the results; in addition, the entire process ranges from 24-48 hours on average. As the virus can be transmitted by an infected person before symptoms develop, and is even transmitted by individuals who are asymptomatic, the ability to screen a large number of people quickly is vital to controlling and preventing the spread of the pandemic. Faster methods to detect the SARS-CoV-2 antigens have been developed, but they are not as sensitive as the RT-PCR test. In June 2020, a novel antigen-based kit, Lumipulse® SARS-CoV-2 Ag kit (Lumipulse), was developed by Fujirebio to quantitatively measure the viral antigen in biological samples within 35 minutes.
Sciencehealio.com

Researchers refine methods for detection of SARS-CoV-2 in tears, ocular tissues

Kenneth F. Maxcy, MD, authority on infectious disease, wrote in a study published in JAMA in 1919, referring to the Spanish flu that spread worldwide during 1918-1919:. “Recently the eye has received little or no attention as a factor in the transmission of acute respiratory infections. It has been disregarded in planning measures for the prevention of the spread of contagious diseases. This was especially true in the recent epidemic of influenza.”
SciencePhys.org

'Supercharged' cells help scientists analyze SARS-CoV-2 variants faster

Researchers at UNSW Sydney's Kirby Institute have developed cells that allow them to test the effect of SARS-CoV-2 faster than anywhere else in the world. The team, led by Associate Professor Stuart Turville, use these genetically "supercharged" cells to quickly understand the dynamics of different variants of the virus, to test their ability to evade vaccines, and to inform the public health response in real time.
ScienceScience Daily

SARS-CoV-2: Estimating infectiousness

What started as the preliminary analysis of routine laboratory data has since evolved into the largest-ever study of viral load levels in patients with SARS-CoV-2. A team of researchers from Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin have now analyzed the PCR samples of more than 25,000 persons with COVID-19. Working under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten, the team determined the viral loads of each individual sample and used their results to estimate levels of infectiousness. The research, which has been published in Science, provides a clear idea of the infectiousness of the disease in different age groups and at different levels of disease severity. It also provides new insights into the B.1.1.7 variant.
AgricultureNews-Medical.net

Masks and physical distancing could reduce SARS-CoV-2 spread to 1% among essential food plant workers, says study

The food supply is an essential service. Yet, workers in this industry are at high risk of acquiring infection with the novel coronavirus in their workplace unless proper mitigation measures are put in place. A new study, released as a preprint on the medRxiv* server, shows that the risk of infection may be reduced to less than 1% with proper precautions.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Can certain aircraft boarding procedures increase SARS-CoV-2 transmission risks?

Several outbreaks, including SARS, measles, influenza, and tuberculosis, have occurred during air travel. During the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, concern over outbreaks has caused a sharp decline in air travel, and passenger traffic was estimated to be 44–59% less than normal in 2020. Airlines have implemented several procedural changes in response to the pandemic. Two important changes include a decrease in occupancy by leaving the middle seat empty and boarding procedure changes.
ScienceIFLScience

RNA Silencing Therapy Reduces SARS-CoV-2 Particles In Mouse Lungs By 99.9 Percent

A novel technique to prevent viruses replicating has demonstrated almost complete efficacy against COVID-19 in the lungs of mice. Better yet, it should not only work against all varieties of SARS-CoV-2, but is also expected to work against related coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS. If the work translates to humans, it could mean we are ready for whatever new coronavirus bats are cooking up.
SciencePhys.org

Sars-CoV-2 RNA on surfaces poor indicator of quantity, timing of previous contamination

A team of UK investigators has shown that RNA copies recovered from surfaces are a poor indicator for determining the numbers of viable SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. The research, published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a publication of the American Society for Microbiology, found that a common UK isolate of SARS-CoV-2 that may have initially contaminated surfaces in the general environment became undetectable within 48 hours. The isolate of SARS-CoV-2 remained viable for more than twice as long on hydrophobic surfaces as on hydrophilic surfaces.
Philadelphia, PANewswise

Researchers Discover Drug that Blocks Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Mice

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA – The drug diABZI — which activates the body’s innate immune response — was highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 in mice that were infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to scientists in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings, published this month in Science Immunology, suggest that diABZI could also treat other respiratory coronaviruses.
Manhattan, KSHigh Plains Journal

Flying insects not likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2, ARS studies show

By early 2020, a new virus called SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19 disease, was rapidly spreading across the planet. Everyone wanted and needed information on what it was, what it did, and how it was transmitted. Since then, the worldwide scientific community has amassed a great deal of information about...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Modeling SARS-CoV-2 spike/human ACE2 complex identifies high-affinity variants that cause greater transmissibility

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to spread across the globe. The virus has infected over 165 million people worldwide, and of those, over 3.43 million have died. SARS-CoV-2 is a virus of the species severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARSr-CoV). It appears to have zoonotic origins and exhibits close genetic affinity to bat coronaviruses.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New DNA COVID-19 vaccine proven effective in mice

A new study has shown that a new DNA-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine successfully induced immunization against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in mice and hamsters, indicating that other vaccine types may also be effective in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. A different approach to vaccinating against the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 virus persistence in immunocompromised individuals

Positive severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) tests are frequently obtained from individuals that have already recovered from the virus in the past. They have therefore undergone seroconversion and bear the expected antibodies. It is unclear whether the majority of these positive cases are indicative of reinfection, prolonged viral...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers take steps to standardize correlates of protection against SARS-CoV-2

Researchers in the UK and Germany have identified a range of assays and biomarkers of humoral (antibody) immunity against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that can be used to define correlates of protection in future studies. Wherever suitable, antibody-based parameters were expressed in International Units (IU) and Binding Antibody Units (BAU).
ScienceFuturity

SARS-CoV-2 ‘frameshifting’ could be a critical weakness

Researchers have obtained molecular insights into a special process the SARS-CoV-2 relies on and shown that chemical compounds can inhibit it. Inhibiting the process would significantly reduce viral replication in infected cells. Viruses require the resources of an infected cell to replicate and then infect further cells, and transfer to...
Scienceearth.com

Mild COVID-19 infection leads to lifelong antibody protection

People who had mild cases of COVID-19 have develop antibody-producing cells that can last a lifetime, according to a new study from the Washington University School of Medicine. The findings suggest that, among people who experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms, repeated infections are likely to be uncommon. “Last fall, there were...
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Infliximab May Reduce Immunogenicity to SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with inflammatory bowel disease who are treated with infliximab rather than vedolizumab have reduced immunogenicity to a single dose of BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines, according to a study published online April 26 in Gut.
Weight Lossdoctorslounge.com

Risk for Severe Effects Low After SARS-CoV-2 Without Hospitalization

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for severe postacute complications is low after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection not requiring hospitalization, according to a study published online May 10 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Lars Christian Lund, M.D., from the University of Southern Denmark...