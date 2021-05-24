Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.44 Million
Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report $649.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $616.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $676.10 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.www.modernreaders.com