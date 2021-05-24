Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.44 Million

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FISI stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $512.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.19.